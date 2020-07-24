Sunny skies expected for Indians home opener on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you count Friday as part of the weekend, one alarm clock away from the weekend!

Hope you got some rain (where it’s needed)! Most communities in Northeast Ohio are abnormally dry with a 2-4″ deficit for the season and climbing.

The front has been slowly sagging southeastward across NE Ohio. The good news is that we dry out for our Indians Home Opener.

We’re heating back up and the “muggies” are back! More ‘Dog Days’ return this weekend!

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

