CLEVELAND (WJW) — One alarm clock away from the weekend! Thursday turned out to be just spectacular with sunshine and some puffy, fair-weather cumulus clouds. Highs were in the upper 70s.

A plethora of wind damage and power outage reports were extent from that strong cold front Wednesday. Here are some of the peak wind gusts:

Humidity has dropped drastically. It feels refreshingly pleasant outside. The weekend is still looking cool and quiet overall.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: