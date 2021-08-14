Sunny skies, cooler temps for the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The rain and thunder have moved on. This weekend we enjoy the calm after the storm.

Expect temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday and the same general level on Sunday. A few clouds are possible, but overall mostly sunny skies can be expected.

Humidity levels are also dropping for a couple of days.

Temperatures will be back in the 80s next week and it will likely be muggy, so enjoy this more comfortable air mass this weekend and open up your windows!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

