Sunny skies and warmer temps for your Easter weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clear skies will allow radiational cooling to go to work on protected, inland nooks. Temperatures will drop into the teens in those locales.

Meanwhile, closer to Lake Erie, overnight lows will not be as cold. They will likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Partly (maybe even mostly) sunny skies will be unproductive in terms of precipitation on Saturday. Easter Sunday should be a bit breezy and a touch warmer. Here are the maps in motion:

Maps in Motion

We’ve got a warm-up coming. Easter Weekend is looking quite pleasant! Egg hunts are a go!

Easter Weekend Forecast

First pitch is looking good for the Tribe at the home opener, a far cry from snow/cold on Opening Day! Next week is looking mild.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast