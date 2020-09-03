Sunny skies and warm temps expected for Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend is nearing! Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful for at least the first 2/3 of this extended holiday weekend! Saturday and Sunday look fabulous!
Currently, Labor Day is leaving us with a couple of question marks depending on the speed/exact timing of a cold front. Stay tuned.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.
