Sunny skies and warm temps expected for Browns game on Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Beautiful evening, no chance of rain, staying warm & mild! Enjoy!

Mild start to Sunday with temps in the low-60s and we’ll see sunny sky and breezy out of the south. Everyone touching the low 80s.

We’re winning with weather for the second half of the weekend, so the Browns game will be much like summer-time weather. So let’s hope they win too!

BIG pattern shift ahead! Temperatures will tumble into a ‘5-15 degrees below average’ territory next week. Plus, rain returns to the Buckeye state!

Starting Monday afternoon, we’ll have rainy periods through the end of the week. It’s been almost 2 weeks since we’ve received any rainfall. Keep watering your mums! The Drought Monitor released on Thursday shows no drought conditions in many of our counties. Sandusky County has moderate conditions.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: Our weather is totally changing next week. We’ll start out with a chance of rain showers later Monday and that chance just lingers for the next few days. More cloud cover than we’ve seen in weeks and much cooler temperatures working there into NE Ohio by the end of the week.

