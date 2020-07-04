Sunny skies and warm temps continue for Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s official: As anticipated, we hit 90°F at Hopkins Airport Friday, making it the 4th time we have hit 90°F or higher this year! There are several more 90° days on the way.

A very weak “back-door” cool front will trim a few degrees off the high for July 4th, but it will still be in the very warm and somewhat stuffy category.

Eyes to the sky Saturday night! Perfect weather to view the partial lunar eclipse. It will start at 11:07 p.m. and end at 1:54 am. The partial eclipse will occur on our full buck moon at 12:29 a.m.

The “Dog Days of Summer” are upon us, starting today and lasting until August 11th. Are you ready for our first “Heat Wave” of the summer? Heat Wave: A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts three or more days.

Some tips to beat the heat:

Beat the Heat!

Sprinklers and watering cans will be put to use! The next opportunity that many of us will see some rain will not be until next Wednesday. Well below normal rainfall over the next 10+ days. Our rain deficit will continue to grow and we’re monitoring drought conditions, currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio.

The pattern we are currently in is a strong indication of warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall over the next 2-3 weeks and possibly longer. Here’s a glimpse at the month ahead:

Contrary to popular belief not every July in northern Ohio has featured OVERALL above normal temperatures. Looking back since 1970 we’ve had many years with “cooler” July temperatures: