CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been a quiet night with slightly less humidity, but the “muggies” will be back before we know it!

Humidity increases next week. It’ll be sticky! Rain chances return, although the risk is low. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening mid to late week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST