Sunny skies and 60s for Browns vs. Bears; Stretch of beautiful fall weather ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beautiful stretch of weather is ahead for the first full week of fall 2021.

There’s only a small chance of showers Monday and Tuesday morning, then we’re in the clear.

The Browns game is looking good, weather-wise! Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Warm front lifts north tonight/early Monday morning. Small chance of a predawn shower–coverage under 20%. Temperatures will warm Monday as the southwest breeze increases.

Outside of some spotty light showers on Tuesday, sunny and fabulous fall weather will round out the month of September. Enjoy!

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast: