CLEVELAND (WJW) — A blast of the coldest air of the season by Thanksgiving but good news for this weekend.

Sunny blue skies are greeting us to start this Saturday. Temps on this crisp Saturday morning are in the 30s. Highs will reach into the mid-40s.

Clear tonight with temps dropping into the low 30s.

Chilly but sunny for the big Browns game on Sunday.

We’re dry for a couple of days then widespread rain arrives on Tuesday followed by a blast of cold air.

Here are the forecast bullet points for Thanksgiving week:

Dry Monday with temps in the 50s with rain Tuesday

Brief changeover to a brief period of light snow/mix early Wednesday .

. Cold air Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day look brief

The active pattern as outlined two weeks ago will continue

Check the 8-day forecast above.