Sunny next few days, rain rolling in mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A light dusting of snow occurred overnight. Otherwise, it’ll be a distant memory quickly today.

Sunshine will rule our Sunday! Quiet weather will rule the roost until the rain starts falling mid-week.

St. Patrick’s Day includes a small chance for a spot shower, albeit mainly dry, with a high around 50°.

*The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday (the earliest since the late-1800s!) and arrives at 10:50 pm.*

A few thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are possible the tail end of the week as very mild high temps in the mid-60s will be quickly displaced by the 30s and 40s

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.