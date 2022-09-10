CLEVELAND (WJW) – Over the weekend, a mix of sun and clouds, along with warm and muggy temps will be around for Saturday. On Sunday, while the humidity remains, clouds and on and off again showers, primarily in the morning and an isolated thunderstorm will move in. It won’t be as warm as temps will drop into the mid-70s.

Changes coming next week. Keep your umbrella with you! The next chance of rain begins late Saturday night.

A stalled system will produce multiple chances of rain from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week. Feeling and looking like fall.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: