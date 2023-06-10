CLEVELAND (WJW) – Air Quality Alerts are not as widespread as the past few days, but still in place until Saturday night. We had some improvements today with our hazy sky, and it’ll just get better through the weekend with our first chance at rain!

Warming up quickly today with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine, with a bit of haze possible. Today is our 21st dry day before the rain arrives! Quiet and cloudy early Sunday before showers move in during the late afternoon & evening.

There has been no rain at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for almost three weeks! The latest drought conditions were just released. No surprise here: We are now in a MODERATE drought. Relief is on the way, with rain moving in on Sunday afternoon.

It will feel great in the meantime, but humidity will sneak up Sunday and Monday.

Beneficial rain is on the way! There will be several rain chances next week that could add up to 1 1/2 inches of rain. Soak it up!

