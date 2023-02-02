CLEVELAND (WJW) — Groundhog Day will be a bit “warmer.” Still chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s and a breeze. Gusts could reach 25 mph at times. Another chance to see some sunshine before the clouds move back in tomorrow night.
Light snow moves in late Thursday evening with a quick transition to lake effect streaks overnight into Friday a.m.
Strong cold front Friday will drop temps for a 36-hour period.
Snowfall forecast from late Thursday night through Friday:
Overall temperature generally trending above normal late this weekend and through at least Wednesday of next week before temperatures get colder again.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
