CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly sunny as we go through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures are in the 70s, winds are light and perfect weather to spend outdoors.

Overnight, skies are clear and it’s cool with temperatures in the 50s. There are some areas that will develop fog overnight and first thing in the morning. Tomorrow and Saturday, sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s will arrive.

Warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend. Temperature climb about 5° above average and back into the lower 80’s as anticipated per the long range outlook issued in middle August.

Next chance of rain begins late Saturday evening.

Stalled system will produce multiple chances of rain from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week.

