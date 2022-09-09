(WJW) – Clear skies and cool temps this morning. Several backyards have dipped into the mid-50s. Patchy fog is possible.

Sunshine galore today with our summer feel returning. Great weather for the Friday night football games. Mid 70’s to start and dropping to near 70 at the end. Enjoy! Changes coming next week. Here are the headlines…

Next chance of rain begins late Saturday night. A stalled system will produce multiple chances of rain from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week. Feeling and looking like fall.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.