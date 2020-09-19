Sunny, fall-like weekend weather ahead in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The cool, fall-like weather has returned and it feels more like mid October this morning. There were several backyards in the 30s. That’s about 10-20 degrees below average (55).

Still, expect that a pleasant sunny, dry stretch of weather is ahead of us. Enjoy.

The countdown is on. Astronomical autumn begins at 9:31 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 22

The long range outlook issued last week for the remainder of the month highlighted the lack of heat. Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio. Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall.

The cool-down will occur in two phases: The first will be this weekend. A brief warmup is likely, but then another less sharp cool down is forecast for the last weekend of September.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

