CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friday will be warm and muggy with lows around 70.

There’s a small chance for a shower through 8 a.m., mostly in our northeastern communities. Those well inland will likely remain dry.

A hot and humid weekend with a better chance for showers and storms Saturday morning and Sunday evening.

Another 90° on tap! So far… 11. Stay cool!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and fox8.com for the latest weather forecast.