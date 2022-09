(WJW) – Another comfortable day today as high pressure moves in leaving us with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with lower humidity sticking around.

Warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures begin to warm briefly into the 80s.

Next chance of rain begins late Saturday evening.

Stalled system will produce multiple chances of rain from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week.

Above is the current 8-day forecast.