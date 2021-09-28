Sunny days ahead — Here’s when to expect the next rainfall

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Gorgeous, sunny weather is expected to continue into the weekend as we move into October.

Expect a crisp night with temperatures dropping into the 40’s and 50’s Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will bring sunshine with temperatures close to 70 and possibly a few degrees warmer inland. Overnight lows will move into the 40s.

Some clouds may try to assemble Thursday, but they should have a hard time doing so under high pressure.

The chance for rain is highest on Sunday with some scattered showers.

