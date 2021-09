CLEVELAND (WJW) — It gets warmer as we head back to work/school, with low 80s expected for Tuesday.

The next best chance of rain is Tuesday night. Behind that system, however, is a string of pleasant weather as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Long range outlook through the middle of September shows little heat and humidity. Overall, temperatures will be near to slightly below normal – mainly in the 70s with a few 80-degree days.

