CLEVELAND (WJW) — Colder this morning with a few areas of patchy fog in our southeastern communities. Out the door temperatures in the low and mid 30s. Sunshine returns today with highs in the mid 40s. That won’t last long, a front swings through later.

Our next shot of a few showers comes this evening where a few wet snowflakes could mix in at times, especially after midnight. The system exits early Saturday morning and cloud cover sticks around.

Here are the next THREE weather systems from today through next week. A weak front Sunday with a small chance for showers in the morning. However, notice the last system the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential starting Wednesday!

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook mid/late next week with snow chances climbing.

