CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cooler and drier conditions are starting to settle in tonight and will stick around through the week. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and even upper 50s tonight with a nice breeze.

About as perfect as we can get tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity. Mostly sunny and dry. Only complaint would be the breezy conditions through the afternoon with gusts reaching 25-30 mph at times.

Humidity will be much lower from late Tuesday night through the end of the week.

No extreme heat the rest of the week

