Sunny but chilly Wednesday; Warmup later in the week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Snowflakes have been flying around for many neighborhoods. The lake-effect clouds even look dark and ominous when glancing eastward. Our first measurable snow of the season, 0.2″, fell Tuesday at Hopkins Airport; mark your calendars! The “snow season” has officially begun as of November 17th.

It will be a cold night with temperatures falling into the mid-20s to low-30s. Renegade lake effect rain or snow showers are possible with little if any accumulation.

The sky coverage will become mostly sunny Wednesday, but it will still be chilly. A warm-up is headed our way later this week. Temperatures ranging 5-10° warmer than average as we head into the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: