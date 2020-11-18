Sunny but chilly Wednesday; Warmup later in the week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Snowflakes have been flying around for many neighborhoods. The lake-effect clouds even look dark and ominous when glancing eastward. Our first measurable snow of the season, 0.2″, fell Tuesday at Hopkins Airport; mark your calendars! The “snow season” has officially begun as of November 17th.
It will be a cold night with temperatures falling into the mid-20s to low-30s. Renegade lake effect rain or snow showers are possible with little if any accumulation.
The sky coverage will become mostly sunny Wednesday, but it will still be chilly. A warm-up is headed our way later this week. Temperatures ranging 5-10° warmer than average as we head into the weekend.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
