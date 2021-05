CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Some in Northeast Ohio can expect to wake up to sunny skies and chilly temperatures on Sunday as the wind will settle down overnight.

There is a slight chance of scattered showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Highs are expected to stay in the 60s.

Clouds from the south are headed in for Memorial Day on Monday but that will also bring warmer temperatures into the low 70s.

