Sunny and warm with low humidity Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – This ‘refreshing’ air will hang around through Friday morning!

The temps and humidity will be comfy. Open your windows!

Right now, the pick day of the weekend is Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely the latter half of the day on Saturday and could linger into Sunday morning.

Temps will climb into the low and mid 80’s.

Here’s our latest 8 Day Forecast:

