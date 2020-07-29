Sunny and warm Wednesday with hit-and-miss showers late in the day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll start out the day mostly sunny.

A front will push through late in the afternoon, bringing in clouds and slight rain chances for some.

It will trigger spotty showers for people in lakefront communities.

It will warm into the mid-80’s, but the humidity won’t be in the oppressive range.

There are 70s on the way in the 8-day forecast.

