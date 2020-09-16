Sunny and warm today; highs in the 60s headed our way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some folks are starting out in the 40s again, but today is the warmest day forecast on the 8-day.

Highs will try to reach 80.

It will be sunny, but the haze from wildfires out west will linger for a while.

The smoke is stretched out at 25,000 feet above the surface.

When the front passes late Wednesday the smoke will diminish.

Cooler air is on the way.

Next week we’re looking at highs in the 60s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

