CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A lot of cloud cover lingers Thursday morning.
It will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Midafternoon we’re tracking some pop-up showers south of I-76.
A front moving through Thursday evening will trigger local spotty showers with some rumbles of thunder overnight.
There are more rain chances over the weekend.
70s make a comeback in our 8-day forecast.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Cement truck driver killed in crash near Smithville
- Alert issued for missing Summit County couple
- Police find body in front yard of Cleveland home
- Sunny and warm; pop-up showers possible
- Semi crushes car, killing four in Ashland County