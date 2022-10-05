CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be warmer today as we climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a nice breeze bringing in some warmer air.

Why have the last two weeks been so cool? The answer lies in the pattern in the northern Pacific Ocean. Persistent low pressure between the Aleutian Islands and Gulf of Alaska has kept warmth across the western US and cooler temps in the eastern US making for the coolest two-week period in northern Ohio (9/22 to 10/3) since 2012!

Wednesday/Thursday will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!

The best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night into Friday.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.