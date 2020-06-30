Sunny and warm all week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is very little movement in the pattern this week. That means if you picked this week as a vacation week, you are in wonderful shape!
Sunshine, decorative clouds, and warmth will greet you virtually all week. Toward the end of the 8-day period, highs in the 90s will be distinctly possible.
A lot of pool/beach days planned. Protect yourself, UV Index at very high levels all week. Good water quality reports at all of our beaches today.
Independence Day Forecast: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80’s.
Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
