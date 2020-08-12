Sunny and pleasant with temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The humidity level drops Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will warm from the 60s as we wake up to the mid-80s this afternoon.

90s are possible this weekend.

