CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning for everyone, but it’s going to warm up to be a beautiful day.
It will be mostly sunny with a light lake breeze.
Temperatures will warm to upper 70s.
Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Man walking on exit ramp after car trouble hit by driver in Cleveland
- Sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s
- Missing: Jakisha Rivera
- Seen on TV: 8/6/20
- Clevinger’s solid start leads Indians to 2-0 win over Reds