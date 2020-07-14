Sunny and pleasant for one more day before humidity returns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Comfortable temperatures will hang out with us for one more day with relatively low/moderate humidity.
The heat will return (as advertised early last week) starting Wednesday. Current indications: this stretch of 90 or higher will be 3-5 days.
The difference between this heat wave and last week is that there is a higher risk of storms overriding a ridge that will potentially suppress the heat/90s at times. Still, the heat and humidity surge back into the Buckeye State.
Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:
