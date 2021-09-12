Sunny and muggy; Temps reaching above average

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today will get hot as we climb to the mid to upper-80s. Humidity returns with dewpoints rising well into 60s. You’ll notice it will be muggy!

Breezy conditions might make the humidity a little more bearable.

Monday won’t be as hot as today and a passing storm can’t be ruled out.

We aren’t done with the heat in September. Tuesday will also be in the upper 80s. We see a little cool down with some storms on Wednesday but most days this up coming week looks to stay above average.

It will be a little unsettled for a few days before we clear out for the weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: