CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds are quick to decrease, we’re back to plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s once again.

We gradually warm up to more seasonable readings for two days. The next shot of rain arrives Wednesday especially later in the day & night into early Thursday.

We will have two shots of cool air over the next week. The first one is Thursday into Friday and another one is early next week.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.