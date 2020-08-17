Sunny and less humid with temps in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The humidity is down for the next few days.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the day.

There are small chances for lake-driven showers this afternoon.

It will be spotty. Maybe 20% of Northeast Ohio will see rain.

70s will hang around for several days this week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8