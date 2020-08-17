CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The humidity is down for the next few days.
Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the day.
There are small chances for lake-driven showers this afternoon.
It will be spotty. Maybe 20% of Northeast Ohio will see rain.
70s will hang around for several days this week.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- SUV hits Cleveland RTA bus stop, restaurant
- Sunny and less humid with temps in the 70s
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extending Asian Lantern Festival until September
- Twin sisters who married twin brothers at Twinsburg Twins Days Festival are pregnant at the same time
- ‘Excited but realistic’: Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam talk about 2020 football season