CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunshine will break through during the late morning and early afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s. It’s another comfortable day with lower humidity and dry conditions.

Put the umbrella away because we are in a stretch of sunny, dry, and seasonable days that will last through the weekend.

Great weather once again for our Friday night football games.

Warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. The warmth continues into early next week.

6 straight days above 80 doesn’t happen often:

Next chance of rain is early Monday.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday September 22nd. During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER at the end of next week!

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast: