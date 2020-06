CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday will be warm and dry in Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures are starting in the upper 50s.

They’ll make a big swing today.

Temperatures will creep into the low 80s late in the day.

There are chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms in the forecast starting tomorrow.

Summer heat and humidity arrive just in time for the official start of summer Saturday.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 forecast:

