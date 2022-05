CLEVELAND (WJW) – Out the door Monday morning, you’re looking at low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Peeks of sun creep in through the day but highs only hit about 60.

We’re tracking two rounds of rain and storms Tuesday.

The first one will hit between 8 am and noon with sunny breaks. Temps rise into the upper 60s/70s with scattered storms late afternoon/early evening.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: