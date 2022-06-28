CLEVELAND (WJW) — Waking up to clear skies, low humidity and calm to light winds. A chill in the air! Cities will be in the mid 50s while outlying areas could be in the mid to upper ’40s near sunrise. Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

Bright and beautiful today with temperatures back in the mid ’70s. Still below average, but definitely nice and refreshing! Enjoy!

High pressure, settles in the Ohio valley over the next few days keeping us in a dry stretch, A cold front will approach Wednesday, but because of the strong high pressure, it should keep showers north of us and just allow some extra cloud cover Wednesday. A stray sprinkle is possible in our lakeshore communities.

Heat builds back in as we head towards 4th of July weekend. ’80s return tomorrow, then ’90s as we wrap up the work week. Steamy! Humidity ramps back up, making our low ’90s feeling hotter.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: