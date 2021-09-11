Sunny and breezy weekend: Temps reaching 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s the weekend! Ready for a warm-up?

Temperatures trending above average with highs reaching 80 and beyond. We’re starting off the morning with patchy clouds. Loads of sunshine expected after 10 a.m. No chance of rain today.

Tomorrow temperatures warm even more. Mid 80s! Humidity returns with dewpoints rising well into 60s. You’ll notice it will be muggy!

A plethora of 80s are showing up on the latest 8-day in addition to slim chances of pop-up storms here and there. The best chance or storms will be Wednesday as a cold front comes barreling across Northeast Ohio.

