CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Friday marks the beginning of some gorgeous weekend weather.

We’ll see lots of sun and highs in the mid-70s. It will be breezy, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow we’ll be approaching 80.

Remnants of Hurricane Delta might bring small rain chances for us Saturday late in the day.

The timing on the rain will continue to change as we get a better track on Delta, which is forecast to make landfall Friday in the Gulf Coast.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: