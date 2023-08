(WJW) – More sunshine and 70s to begin the workweek. The break from the heat is good news for people who are still in the dark.

Several schools remain closed Monday, mostly due to power outages.

The only chance for a shower arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The rain won’t last long and we may only see about 1/10 of a inch.

Labor Day Weekend looks good! Sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s with higher humidity.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.