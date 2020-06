CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You can give your AC a break Wednesday.

Humidity will be low and temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

We’ll see lots of sunshine most of the day.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon.

Heat and humidity show signs of building back during the first week of July with possibly another 90 degree day!

Here's our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

