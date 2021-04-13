Sunny and 60s with changes on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We get a break Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s!

Take full advantage of this nice day!

Intervals of showers and sunshine anticipated this week.

Cooler (near to below normal) air and an unsettled pattern will hang tough this week, into the weekend, and next week.

Next chance of showers arrive late in the day on Wednesday with lake enhanced showers around on a raw Thursday.

The upcoming weekend looking good with temperatures around 60° and a slight chance of showers on Sunday, mainly the second half of the day.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: