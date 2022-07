CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dry and nice day is in store for Friday with highs back in the 80s.

Unsettled weather returns this weekend. Right now it looks like we have the chance for heavy rain later in the day Saturday with scattered showers and storms lingering Sunday into Monday.

Fast moving fronts from the NW over the next 10-14 days in between domes of heat will provide bouts of much needed rain to our area.

Heat builds back by midweek.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: