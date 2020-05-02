Sunny skies expected for Saturday with temps reaching the 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Weekend warmth and filtered sunshine will sum up Saturday’s weather.

There is a small chance of a shower or isolated thunderstorm late Saturday evening/early overnight along the next front from 7 p.m. to midnight from NW to SE.

The next risk of rain will be Sunday night, but it’s trending drier as of right now.

Temps will cool down most of next week as they hang out in the 50s.

There are no signs of long stretches of warmth through the middle of May!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast, here.