Sunday weather forecast: Frosty, sunny morning could turn rainy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A frosty start this morning with temps near freezing in spots. Some sunshine around this morning, then clouds take over. There’s a chance of a few passing showers today with a 30% risk. The high today is in the mid 50s.

But sunshine returns tomorrow. That’s the “pick” day of our 8-day with highs briefly reaching the lower 60s.

The best chance for showers next week will occur late Tuesday/early Wednesday, just in time for colder air to invade the area. Wednesday could get interesting with snow mixing in. Some lake-effect showers/mix may continue into Thursday. Temperatures remain slightly below average as we head into the weekend and next week.

Accumulating snow possible on Wednesday, which is not uncommon for Northeast Ohio, as well as some frosty mornings ahead. The average last freeze is typically the last week of April for many areas.

