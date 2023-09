CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday is bringing mostly clear skies, plenty of sun, and it will be warmer to start the day with temps in the 60s & 70s.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures around 90 with humidity levels on the higher side so the heat index will feel like we’re in the mid-90s.

Expect similar hot and humid conditions on Labor Day with highs again around 90 Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny and warm throughout the region.

Here’s the forecast for the Guardians’ game Sunday.

Here’s your 8-day forecast.

Cooler weather by the end of the week.